WATCH: eThekwini refuse workers go on the rampage, trashing Durban

Disgruntled eThekwini Municipality workers went on a rampage on Wednesday and dumped trash on the streets and also used garbage trucks to block the streets of Durban. The wild-cat strike began on Tuesday as the public servants demand salary increases.

The striking workers say their wages do not match those of workers in other municipalities. Some of the areas affected by the widespread protests were uMngeni, the Redhill cemetery area, the entrance to Verulam, Pinetown, Newlands West and the Tongaat CBD. Garbage collection and the cleaning of roads have come to a complete stop across the City.

Video footage of some of the damage caused by the striking municipal workers, shows how the workers removed garbage from the bins, dumping it on the streets, while some of the trash was set on fire. In other parts of the City, water tanks and trucks formed a convoy and completely blocked the road while workers gathered around. In an attempt to cause more chaos, some trucks went on the highway trying to block passing cars.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the municipality, Gugu Sisilana said the municipality obtained a court interdict against striking workers. She added that the order mandated employees to comply with their contracts of employment, as committing unlawful conduct constitutes misconduct, and this could result in disciplinary action. “Employees are also interdicted from taking part in or instigating and unlawful, disruptive, or riotous behaviour that may result in damage to municipal property, the infringement of rights of others, damage to any service delivery vehicles or hindering, obstructing or blocking municipal vehicles.

“The municipality emphasises the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of residents and its workforce,” she said. Sisilana confirmed that to date no formal memorandum of demands had been submitted to the City by the union but they had raised issues around the re-categorisation of the municipality from Grade 8 to Grade 10 so that salaries of employees could be on par with other metros in the country. “We remain committed to resolving labour disputes through constructive dialogue and within the framework of the law.