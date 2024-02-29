Durban roads blocked amid widespread protest by eThekwini workers

The eThekwini Municipality has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against protesting staff that engaged in intimidation and threats during a protest this week. The City was forced to obtain an interdict against the striking workers following reports of threats, intimidation and damage to property.

On Thursday morning, there were reports of motorists travelling to Durban having their vehicles stopped by a crowd of striking workers on uMngeni Road near Springfield Park. One report said vehicles were being vandalised. Other roads were blocked with debris and other material across parts of the Durban CBD and in Head of Metro police Sbonelo Mchunu said the protest was widespread adding that the protest affected the entire municipality, anywhere there was a eThekwini Water and Sanitation (EWS) and Parks Deport.

In a statement, the City said: “The interdict against striking employees as well as those that are members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, prohibits any unlawful conduct, acts of violence and interference with the City's activities, services, and operations.” It said it further restrains the striking employees from intimidating, harassing, assaulting, threatening or perpetuating acts of violence against employees, service providers or those accessing offices or workstations. “The order also mandates employees to comply with their contracts of employment and comply with the Act, as committing unlawful conduct constitutes misconduct, and this could result in disciplinary action,” said the statement.

DA councillor Mzamo Billy said they condemn the ongoing protest in parts of the city which has resulted in the closure of roads and the interruption of crucial service delivery. “We remain concerned about the nature of the protest and its effect on services such as the city wide non-collection of refuse and the inability to respond to repairs to critical services such as water and sanitation. “The DA calls for the city’s so-called leadership, of ( mayor Mxolisi) Kaunda and the City Manager, Musa Mbhele, to urgently attend to the workers, resolve what is possible and or deal decisively with workers who are engaged in an illegal protest that is affecting service delivery,” said Billy.