WATCH: Five suspects killed in gun battle with police in Durban’s Inanda township

Five suspects have been killed in a shootout with Durban police in Inanda on Monday night, KwaZulu-Natal police said. Spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a multidisciplinary team had been following up on information about a group of suspects and investigations led them to a house in Inanda, near the Dube Village Mall.

"As the police officers approached the house, they were met with gunfire. A member of the National Intervention Unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition," Naicker said. He said four suspects were fatally wounded at the scene, while a fifth suspect was found at a nearby house. Naicker said the suspect fled the scene during the shootout and sought refuge in a nearby house.

Five suspects have been shot dead in a gun battle with police in Inanda on Monday. Picture: SAPS “The suspect passed away due to his injuries while hiding from police. The owners of the home came forward later in the morning when it was discovered that the man had passed away. Police will also looking into why the owners of the house allowed the man to hide in their home,” he said. Naicker said police found four pistols in their possession. A manhunt continues for more suspects. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have been summoned for further investigations.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has commended the police officers for remaining composed during the gun battle which lasted for about half an hour.

"We will continue to hunt down these ruthless criminals who are terrorising innocent civilians in Inanda. It is quite obvious that they are hell bent on taking down police officers and will not submit themselves to face the might of the law," Mkhwanazi said. The latest shooting comes just days after a sangoma was killed in a shootout with police, in the same area. At the time, IOL reported that police’s investigations led them to a property in Inanda where a shootout ensued. The suspects were also arrested.