WATCH: Four cops shot during robbery at The Junxion mall in Cape Town

Durban – Six armed men are alleged to have stormed The Junxion mall in Philippi, Cape Town, on Monday morning. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, the suspects robbed a store at around 8am.

Traut said suspects opened fire on four police officers in a vehicle. “Two of our officers were seriously wounded, while the other two officers are in a less serious condition.” There were three female officers and one man.

Traut said the police officers managed to leave the scene and go the nearest hospital for medical help. “The suspects fled the scene in a silver Opel Corsa vehicle. They are yet to be arrested.”

Traut said an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen. He said no customers were injured during the shoot-out. The crime scene is still active.