12 gunmen rob store in Table View and flee with undisclosed amount of cash

Cape Town - The Table View police are investigating a case of robbery after Checkers supermarket at Sandown Retail Crossing on the corner of Sandown Road and Wood Drive was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. Police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi said reports received suggested that 12 armed suspects entered the premises on Monday at about 7.35pm, threatened the staff and went to the cash office. He said that when the assailants emerged from the office, they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“We can confirm that no shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Swaartbooi said. The supermarket chain confirmed that a robbery took place at its Checkers Hyper Parklands store. It said trauma counselling had been arranged for those involved, including employees, customers and Centre tenants who required counselling following the incident.