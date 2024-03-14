WATCH: Resident concerned about shootings after two men shot in Grassy Park

Several shooting incidents have been reported in Grassy Park, Cape Town in recent weeks, with the latest incident reported on Wednesday, March 13, where two people were shot in the early evening. Before 7pm, over a dozen gunshots rang out in Stable Road where two people were shot.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media platforms, a car is seen driving down the road and there is no one in sight. Seconds later, one gun shot is fired, a pause and then multiple gunshots are fired. A man can then be seen entering the footage running down the road. Another man is not far behind him, however, he is hit and falls to the ground.

The shooter walks up to the man laying on a driveway and he continues to empty his magazine on the victim. Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed Grassy Park police are investigating the incident. “Grassy Park police are investigating a murder and an attempted murder case, following a shooting incident on the corner of Perth and Stable Roads, Grassy Park on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, where a 35-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and a 35-year-old man shot and wounded.

“Grassy Park police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 35-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. A resident in the area spoke on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns.

“I have been living in Grassy Park for years and sadly it has become a town of cowboys and crooks, with gangs taking over. “The shootings are ongoing. I fear for the lives of my children and grandchildren. “Crime has become the order of the day. I know police are trying, but these criminals have no remorse and this is extremely dangerous,” the resident told IOL.