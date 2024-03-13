Woman shot dead, two men wounded after armed bandits storm Newlands West bus

A woman has been killed and two others seriously wounded following an armed robbery aboard a bus in Newlands West, in Durban, on Wednesday. It is alleged that a group of armed suspects boarded the bus and robbed passengers.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alerted to the shooting at around 5:30pm on Wednesday. "Paramedics arrived on the scene with multiple services to find members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) on scene, and the area cordoned off. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that a bus full of passengers were on their way home when three armed men allegedly started shooting on the bus for an unknown reason," Jamieson said.

A woman was shot dead and two men critically wounded following an armed robbery aboard a bus in Newlands West, in Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics/Supplied He added that emergency teams found that a woman and two men had been shot. Jamieson said one of the men had been rushed to hospital in a private vehicle before the arrival of paramedics.

"One female believed to be in her 50’s had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and there was nothing paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased on scene. A male also believed to be in his 50s had sustained injuries to his back and was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required," Jamieson said.