WATCH: Students set fire to lecture venue at UKZN’s chemistry faculty

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that a probe is underway following an arson attack at the Westville campus on Tuesday. In video clips of the incident, students can be seen pelting large rocks and stones at the officers on the scene.

In a second clip, smoke can be seen emanating from the building. Speaking to IOL, UKZN's executive director of corporate relations Normah Zondo, said the matter is being investigated by its Risk Management Services (RMS). It is alleged that at midday on Tuesday, one or more people set fire to the lecture venue at the Chemistry building.

Zondo said the fire resulted in significant damage to both venue's furniture and structure.

"Prompt intervention by RMS successfully contained the flames, preventing further harm to the surrounding areas of the building. The South African Police Service (SAPS) and fire services were promptly summoned to the scene to provide assistance. As a precautionary measure, the building was immediately evacuated," she added. UKZN has condemned the violence and further appealed to students to refrain from engaging in criminal behaviour. "Such acts of violence, disruption, and property destruction not only endanger lives but also jeopardise the University's vital infrastructure and resources, upon which countless students rely. Our security personnel remain vigilant and are actively monitoring the situation on campus," she said.