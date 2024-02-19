Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus were disrupted on Monday morning, following a protest led by the Economic Freedom Fighter's Student Command (EFFSC). Among the EFFSC's list of demands, they are calling for the fees department to operate physically on-campus rather than solely online.

The student command said while online services offer convenience, many students encounter difficulties and delays in resolving fee-related issues through virtual platforms. The EFFSC threatened that failure to respond to their demands will result in further disruptions and discontent among students. According to the EFFSC’s list of demands, they want the academic activities suspended until students have received their allowances or food parcels. The EFFSC said many students are facing financial hardship which impacts on their ability to focus on their studies, and are requesting that the academic programme be put on hold to alleviate the financial burden on these students.

"It has come to our attention that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has released book and private accommodation allowances to the university and we are calling for the immediate disbursement of these allowances so students can buy food," the EFFSC said. The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command disrupted classes at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus on Monday. Picture: Sphamandla Dzanibe/Facebook

They are also calling for the provision of temporary housing by the Department of Student Residence Affairs. The EFFSC said the lack of stable accommodation poses significant challenges to students. According to their list of demands, the EFFSC wants the immediate clearance of all students belonging to the Disability Unit so they can proceed with registration.

"Students with disabilities encounter additional barriers in accessing education, and any impediment to their registration process further exacerbates their challenges. Clearing these students will demonstrate the university's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all students," the EFFSC said. The council further wants an extension on the registration period following systematic errors. They claim that many students encountered errors during their application process and these have caused undue stress.

Picture: Facebook The EFFSC also claimed that UKZN's academic development officers had not responded to students' queries and requests for assistance. IOL has approached UKZN for comment and will update the article when comment is received.