NSFAS now wants universities to extend registration deadlines

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is hoping to engage Universities South Africa (Usaf) to request universities to extend the registration period as delays including outstanding funding decisions have impacted many students. The NSFAS board met on Friday to consider various operational and policy-related matters.

According to the funding scheme, more than R3 billion in allowances should be paid by March to institutions. NSFAS acting board chairperson professor Lourens Van Staden said a total of R2.8bn was disbursed to universities in January. The disbursement does not include the calculation of the tranche payments which is expected to be paid in April 2024.

“This upfront payment covers one month of student accommodation and the book allowance. The book allowance is calculated at half of the total cost whilst the accommodation is calculated as one month of the accommodation cost. For TVET colleges, a total of R580,150,950 was paid to colleges as tuition upfront in January 2024. An additional R1 billion is earmarked for three months’ worth of allowances to be paid based on registration from the January to March period,” Van Staden. Of the 1 936 330 applications received, 1 000 389 were provisionally funded, 395 265 awaiting evaluations and 80 111 have been withdrawn by the student. NSFAS rejected 124 918 applications and 1 258 appeals have been lodged.

The new loan saw 22 954 applications, 139 were provisionally funded, 12 890 are awaiting evaluations, and 841 were withdrawn by the student. NSFAS rejected 476 loan applications and only five appeals have been lodged so far. “It must be noted that the delays in the finalisation of this process (confirming financial eligibility) affected the funding decisions of beneficiaries.

The board has considered the impact of these delays in institutions finalising their registration processes. The NSFAS will engage Usaf for institutions to consider the extension of the registration period to cater for these delays,” said Van Staden. The entity also expressed concern over instability in some institutions including Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), UKZN and Buffalo City TVET College due to student accommodation challenges. The board is now expected to visit these institutions regarded as hotspots, to engage the management and student leaders.

Van Staden confirmed that CPUT requested to be exempted for the 2024 pilot project but said they remained committed to working with the university and student leaders to find solutions to all accommodation challenges at the university. “It remains the NSFAS commitment to ensure that CPUT students are provided with student accommodation that is accessible, decent, safe, and conducive to learning. The NSFAS will also continue to provide institutions viewing rights to the NSFAS student portals, including providing institutions with the day-to-day operating rights to the Accommodation Providers (APs) in terms of their premises,” he said. Of the 72 241 beds registered on the entity’s platform in universities, 47 150 beds have been accredited and about 25 091 were in the process of being accredited.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said they were working around the clock to try and place more than 50 students. “This weekend we placed roughly 500 applicants. The process gets slowed down when student leaders hamper the placement by stopping buses or urge students to leave accommodation venues once placed. In an attempt to funnel students to accommodation they claim that they have sourced. Something outside of CPUT processes which can not be allowed.