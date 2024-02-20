UKZN engages with EFF student command following disruptions at campuses

Management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said it was committed to ongoing dialogue with the student leadership and stakeholders after lectures were disrupted at its campuses. On Monday, IOL reported that Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command handed over a list of demands to UKZN management.

The protesting students were primarily demanding an immediate disbursement of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding allowances and an extension of the registration date. UKZN executive director of corporate relations, Normah Zondo, said the university has since issued communique addressing these issues. “Regarding NSFAS allowances, the university is actively seeking clarity from NSFAS regarding the payment of allowances and dates,” Zondo said.

“While awaiting further communication from NSFAS, the university has begun preparations for book allowance payments. This is being prioritised and the first payment date for book allowances will be communicated shortly.” Zondo said registrations for undergraduate students has progressed, and considering the current registrations and students already parked while awaiting hold lifts, the enrolment targets for First Time Entering students (FTENs) and returning undergraduates have been achieved.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command disrupted classes at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus on Monday. Picture: Sphamandla Dzanibe/Facebook She said based on the registration data, the institution is confident that the majority of students will be able to complete their registration on time, and that any extension runs the risk of over-enrolment, which would be detrimental to the university's approved Enrolment Plan. "Registration for undergraduate students closes on Friday, February 23, while registration for Postgraduate studies will continue until Friday, March 1, on an individual programme basis," Zondo said.