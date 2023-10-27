Wife blows whistle on her husband accused of raping 14-year-old girl and giving her money

Police at Phalaborwa, in Limpopo, have launched an extensive search for a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in the community. The rape incident took place at Majeje village, under Namakgale policing area, on Monday morning, according to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo.

“The incident was reported to the police on Wednesday, after the man's wife raised her suspicions with the victim's mother - that the minor was sleeping with the man who is now a fugitive. “The victim was questioned about the incident and she confirmed that the suspect slept with her and thereafter gave her a certain amount of money to keep silent,” said Mashaba. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

“A case of statutory rape was opened and police commenced with the search for the known suspect,” Mashaba added. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the incident, reiterating that the SAPS is committed to address the heinous crime and protect the rights of minors in the province. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “Statutory rape is a deeply concerning issue that affects the lives of many young individuals, often leaving them scarred both mentally and emotionally. I am confident that our dedicated investigators will ensure the perpetrator is arrested to face the consequences of his senseless deeds,” said Hadebe.

Members of the community with information that can assist police in the ongoing investigation can contact the investigating officer, Constable Carol Nkuna on 071 355 0556, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App. On Thursday, IOL reported that police in Lephalale, Limpopo, have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old girlfriend during a heated argument. “On October 14, at around 6pm, the suspect went to his girlfriend's residence at Mahlakung informal settlement. They allegedly had an argument,” said Mashaba.