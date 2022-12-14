Woman, 22, allegedly disarmed, stabbed and shot dead her cop boyfriend in Boksburg

Pretoria – A 22-year-old woman, Bongiwe Praise Magwaza is scheduled to return to the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court today, facing a charge of murder. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said it is alleged that on December 2, Sergeant Kgopotso Ntsana, 34, stationed at Elsburg police station was murdered by his girlfriend, Magwaza.

The police sergeant was allegedly murdered after a fight which had broken out between the two in Leo Makalapa, next to Windmill Park Estate in Boksburg. “It is further alleged that during the dispute, Ntsana cut Magwaza’s hair then she disarmed, stabbed and shot him. She then fled to a ‘friend’s place’ in Germiston,” Nxumalo said. “On Saturday, 3 December 2022 she returned to the house and found Ntsana’s body with a gunshot wound to the head then she informed her neighbours who alerted the authorities.”

Preliminary investigations led to Magwaza’s arrest at the crime scene and she initially appeared in court on December 7, where she was remanded in custody. The matter was postponed to today, for further investigations. In August, a 29-year-old woman appeared before the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala.

At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Thwala, 45, was found dead by a neighbour at Gedlembane, in Pienaar. “According to information, police in Pienaar were called to attend to a scene where a neighbour, alleges that she received a call from the mother of the member, requesting the neighbour to check on her son as she is suspecting that her son might have been murdered,” Mohlala said. “Upon the police’s arrival, they found him motionless, laying in his bed with visible gunshot wounds on his body. He was shot five times allegedly with his service pistol, two times in the head and three times on his upper body.”

