Pretoria - Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, aged 42, is expected to seek bail when she appears before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court in connection with almost R15 million stolen from Eskom. Last week, Nkosi was remanded in custody when she appeared on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

“Her appearance followed an intensive investigation conducted by Eskom forensic investigators concerning money which was stolen from Eskom. After they uncovered the fraud, a case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation for further exploration,” Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, narrated. “During their probe, it was discovered that during March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot Power Station as a Senior Buyer, allegedly colluded with his accomplices, a director of Angel Frost Investment (PTY) LTD. Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi is expected to seek bail when she appears before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court in connection with almost R15 million stolen from Eskom. Photo: Hawks “The accused, acting in concert, defrauded Eskom to the amount of R14 736 882,” said Sekgotodi.

Nkosi was then arrested, charged, and she appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s on Friday, where her matter was postponed to today. “The case was postponed to 22 March 2023 for possible bail application, and she is expected to join the other four suspects. The accused remain in custody, and the investigation continues,” said Sekgotodi. Earlier this month, the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court sentenced businessman Micheal Chimanzi, 56, to a wholly suspended eight years’ imprisonment after he was linked to fraud at Eskom – in an unrelated case.

Chimanzi and his company, Chimanzi Investments, were in court on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with siphoning R2.6 million from the struggling power utility. “The court approved an application for separation of trial from his co-accused, Nwabisa Ngxola and Cinderella Moropane, the former employees of Eskom who are out on bail. This resulted to the finalisation of the case again Chimanzi, who was in custody since his initial arrest in 2018,” Sekgotodi said at the time. “It is alleged that in November 2013, Eskom employees Ngxola and Moropane colluded with Chimanzi, the sole director of Chimanzi Investments, and submitted fraudulent invoices to Eskom for services which were never rendered.”