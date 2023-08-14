Woman accused of gunning down sister-in-law granted R10,000 bail

A woman accused of shooting her sister-in-law to death was released on R10,000 bail in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg on Monday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame, said Nomsa Lephuting was ordered to report at the nearest police station on Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm.

She was also ordered not to leave her stated address of residence and not to threaten witnesses, as per her bail conditions. North West police said Lephuting, 36, was arrested on August 2, nine months after she allegedly shot dead her sister-in-law, Pauline Lephuting. She appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court on August 4, where the case against her was postponed to August 8 for a formal bail application.

The matter was postponed to August 14 for a decision on the bail application. "It is alleged that on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, police were called regarding a shooting incident at the accused's residence, where they found the body of Pauline Pulane Lephuting, 40, in one of the outside rooms of the dwelling," said North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane. "The deceased was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with several gunshot wounds. She was later declared dead at the scene. Furthermore, it was discovered that the burglar door was forced open and the wooden door slightly opened," he said.