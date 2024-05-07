Woman arrested for severely assaulting her landlord during fight over locked gate

Police in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, have arrested a 57-year-old woman after she severely assaulted her landlord, and almost stabbed her during a confrontation over the locking of the house gate. Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the tenant allegedly locked out the landlord, and severely assaulted her when she came to ask about being locked out of her yard.

“On Friday, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers arrested a 57-year-old female suspect for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Daveyton area,” said Thepa. “The 51-year-old female complainant alleges that she was coming back home from the shop and when she tried to open the main gate, she noticed that it was locked.” The landlord alleges that she had previously been locked outside of her house by the tenant.

An official vehicle of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. File Picture: EMPD “The complainant previously raised her concerns, to the suspect on several occasions and they fell on deaf ears. After using the neighbours gate to gain entry into her property, the complainant went to the suspect’s (tenant) room and knocked on the door. The lights were switched off in the tenant’s room,” said Thepa. “The suspect came out carrying an iron rod and a butter knife. The suspect did not talk to her (the landlord) and started to hit her with the iron rod, on her left hand several times.” Police said the tenant also “scratched” the landlord with the butter knife on her chest, before a concerned neighbour intervened and separated the two.

Members of the EMPD arrived at the scene and located the accused tenant. A 57-year-old woman was arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department after she allegedly assaulted her landlord. Picture: EMPD The tenant was arrested and detained at the Daveyton police station, where she was scheduled to appear before court. Last year, IOL reported that a Daveyton landlord had been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his tenant for not paying rent.