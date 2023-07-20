Woman bust for Illegal mining of chrome

A woman was arrested for alleged illegal mining of chrome outside Rustenburg in North West. The Hawks said Magdeline Chengeta, 52, appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Wednesday, where she was released on R5,000 bail.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said the Hawks assisted by members of Bafokeng Public Order Policing (POP), Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) arrested her on Tuesday, for alleged illegal mining. "The team was following up on information regarding alleged illegal mining activities at a farm in Rustenburg. Upon arrival at the site, they allegedly found people busy mining chrome. "When asked to produce mining permits, the individuals indicated that the accused was in possession of the mining permit," Mathebula said.

He said investigation revealed that the Chengeta was using a permit which does not belong to her. "Members of the DMRE confirmed that the accused was unauthorised to mine at that particular site, resulting in her arrest," Mathebula said. She was charged with contravention of section 24 of the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998.

The case against her was postponed to August 17 for further investigation. In Limpopo, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said two policemen were arrested for allegedly soliciting a R2,000 bribe at the Beitbridge border post. Constable Nthangeni Khathutshelo, 47, and Constable Ndivhuwo Ndou, 32, appeared in Musina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of corruption.

"It is alleged that the complainant was at the Beitbridge border from Zimbabwe when the suspect Ndou demanded R100 in exchange for a passport. “Both the suspects further demanded R2,000 from the complainant to release his motor vehicle," said NPA spokesperson in Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. They were arrested on Tuesday, after they were found in possession of R1,000 they allegedly received from the complainant.