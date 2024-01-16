Woman decapitated, her Toyota Hilux missing, days after her son was brutally murdered

The body of a Limpopo woman who had been reported missing in Westenburg, was found decapitated and decomposing in a shallow grave in Zebediela, Limpopo police said on Tuesday. “It transpired that Magdeline Motlanthe was kidnapped in her residence by suspects closely related to her and later killed and buried in a shallow grave in the bushes along Roedtan Road in Zebediela,” spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

The woman’s body was in an early stage of decomposition when it was unearthed. The investigation also revealed that the body of a young man which was found in the shallow grave in Apel, earlier this month, is Magdeline’s son. Two men - a relative and a foreign national - are appearing in court for the brutal murder of Limpopo woman Magdeline Motlanthe and her 31-year-old son. File Picture: Phando Jikelo Police believe the 31-year-old son was also murdered by the same people who later kidnapped and killed his mother.

Both bodies were dismembered. Ledwaba said a foreign national, and another suspect who is related to the slain mother and son were arrested by the police investigation team. “The suspects will be charged for double murder, house robbery and kidnapping, and are set to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon,” he said.

Two vehicles belonging to the deceased woman and her son have not been recovered. The discovery of the mother’s body follows the shocking discovery of the body of 31-year-old Nkgoropo Joseph Motlanthe earlier this month. Nkgoropo’s body was found January 4, in Apel. The body was also buried in a shallow grave.

Police said days after the discovery of her son’s body, Magdeline left Limpopo, heading to Pretoria, but she did not reach her destination. “The 56-year-old victim, Magdeline Motlanthe, was last seen on Monday afternoon, January 8, 2024, when she left her home in Ivy Park extension 19 to Pretoria. On that day, she was driving her white Toyota Hilux,” said Ledwaba. Her family opened a missing person case at the Westenburg police station after realising she did not reach her destination in Pretoria, and she had not returned home.

“The Westenburg detectives immediately commenced with investigations, which led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man, on Saturday morning, January 13, at Ga-Choene village, who is related to the deceased,” said Ledwaba. Two men - a relative and a foreign national - are appearing in court for the brutal murder of Limpopo woman, Magdeline Motlanthe, and her 31-year-old son. File Picture “The second suspect, a man who is a foreign national, was arrested in Polokwane on the same date and was found in possession of the deceased's cellphone. Police have opened a case of murder and kidnapping.” Circumstances surrounding the brutal murder incidents are being investigated.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has expressed “unequivocal condemnation of these horrific incidents”. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied / SAPS On Tuesday, the arrested relative and the foreign national were expected to appear before Polokwane Magistrate's Court. Police have appealed to anyone with additional information relating to the incidents to call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or go to the nearest police station or use My SAPS App.