Pretoria – The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court has ordered a 40-year-old woman to pay back over R160 000 that was paid to her company by the South African Revenue Service (Sars). The court also ordered Rejoice Magagule, who was the director of Fundzani Trading, to a six-year jail sentence but suspended the jail term for five years, meaning she is to spend one year behind bars for her crime.

Magagule had submitted false tax returns on behalf of the company and prejudiced Sars to the tune of R162 481 Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Magagule later transferred the funds into her personal account. She was charged with fraud and money laundering.

“The accused was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of fraud in the period of the suspended sentence. “On count two, she was sentenced six years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that the accused not be convicted on charges of contravening the provisions of Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.” Sekgotodi said the matter has been referred to the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation and the Asset Forfeiture units for further probe.

“The application for a confiscation order has been submitted in terms of Section 18 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.” The enquiry has been postponed to October 10, 2023. ∎ In a similar matter, 46-year-old Themba Edlon Ndlovu was sentenced to three years imprisonment or pay R15 000 fine for money laundering, in a case where Sars lost nearly R1 million to a group of fraudsters.

According to the Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Ndlovu was instructed to pay back R30 000 to Sars. “Ndlovu, Themba Mabandla Pila, 34, Sthembiso Nelson Ubisi, 40, Baby Martha Malomane, 39, Patricia Nobuhle Ndlovu, 46, and Caswell Thokozani Shongwe, 41, unlawfully received undue funds from Sars between 2015 and 2017. “They funds were paid into the company Dlami Trading cc through misrepresentation, and thereafter paid into their personal bank accounts,” Sekgotodi said.