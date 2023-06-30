Woman who defrauded SARS given an option to pay a fine or go to jail

An Eastern Cape woman found guilty of defrauding the South African Revenue Services for more than six years has been given an option to pay a fine or spend 30 months in jail. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks) said Paulina Muzenda, 47, and her company Yokei Trading Close Corporation were convicted on fraud charges this week, in the East London Regional Court.

“During the financial year 2016/2017, Muzenda and her company made a supply of goods to Buffalo City Municipality, Amathole District Municipality and Standard Bank Fleet Management,” Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said. “The supplier did not declare the income to South African Revenue Services (SARS) when filing for the Value Added Tax (VAT) returns causing SARS to suffer an actual loss of more than R175,000.” Mgolodela said the matter was referred to the Hawks which culminated in Muzenda’s arrest in 2021.

She said following a series of court appearance, the court found both parties guilty and ordered that the company Yokei Trading CC pay a R25,000 fine. “Muzenda was slapped with a R50,000 fine or to undergo five years direct imprisonment, of which half is suspended for a period five years, provided she does not commit the same offence again during the suspension period,” said Mgolodela. “Should Muzenda opt for imprisonment, she would remain incarcerated for two and a half years (30 months).”