Woman who got R4 million government tender arrested for allegedly evading tax payment

The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court has released 53-year-old Matron Lindiwe Nkuna on R10,000 bail after she was arrested on charges including fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, (also known as the Hawks) Mpumalanga spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Nkuna appeared in court on Monday, and was granted R10,000 bail.

Nkuna was a sole director of Mbaso Trading Enterprise CC. It is alleged that on July 7, 2011, her company was awarded a tender by the department of rural development and land reform to the value of R3,781,922, the Hawks said. “The accused (Nkuna) failed to apply for registration as a Value Added Tax (VAT) vendor upon being awarded the tender.” After receiving the payment from the department, Nkuna allegedly made several transfers into her personal bank accounts.

Matron Lindiwe Nkuna, aged 53, was released on R10,000 bail after she was arrested on charges including fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act. Photo: Supplied/Hawks “Due to her failure to register as a VAT vendor with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the tax collector suffered a loss of R464,446,” said Sekgotodi. “The accused was released on R10,000 bail and the case was postponed to September 15, for further investigation.” Last month, the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court convicted 50-year-old Tommy Mduduzi Masango for contravention of the provisions of the Income Tax Act, and the Tax Administration Act.

At the time, Sekgotodi said Masango prejudiced SARS, and caused an actual loss to the value of R183,128. “It is alleged that in June 2014, the accused (Masango) unlawfully and with intent to obtain refunds by evading assessment, made or caused or allowed to be made false statements or entry on his original and/or revised tax returns and submitted fraudulent and forged IRP5 certificates to the South African Revenue Service,” Sekgotodi said at the time. The matter was referred to the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious commercial crime investigation unit by SARS investigators for further probe.

“During the investigation it was established that the accused does not have a company and he was arrested,” said Sekgotodi. Masango was sentenced to pay a fine of R80,000, or two years in prison which is wholly suspended for five years on conditions that he is not convicted of crimes under the Income Tax Act or the Tax Administration Act during the period of suspension of sentence. Masango was also ordered to pay the prejudiced loss amount of R183,128 to the South African Revenue Service.