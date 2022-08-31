Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 31

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday said the DA received almost R16m in party donations, making it the party with the largest sum of donations in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year. The IEC said the DA, ANC, ActionSA, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), were the only four political parties to disclose donations made to them. The ANC received the second largest amount at R10m in funding. Read here for more on this.

The sale of Ubank, the sole black-owned private bank, to the African Bank, whose shareholders include large commercial banks, may come as a huge blow to a much-needed attempt to transform the country’s banking industry. African Bank recently revealed it was a successful bidder to acquire part of the Ubank, which has been under curatorship since May. African Bank would pay R80 million to buy the assets of the mineworkers’ bank.

For more on this, read here. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accepts repeatedly coming back from big deficits is no way to defend their Premier League title. The champions recovered from 3-1 down at Newcastle to draw 3-3 and 2-0 behind at home to Crystal Palace to win 4-2, mainly due to the goal-scoring ability of Erling Haaland.

Read here for more on this. A Cape Town man who cycled the equivalent of a Cape Town Cycle Tour on average every day for over a month, has raised over R120 000 for Operation Smile South Africa. The 39-year-old entrepreneur, Dan Meyer, returned to Cape Town on August 18, after completing the 3 500km journey commencing in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 8, and arriving in Rome, Italy on August 13, pressured by a six-week visa.