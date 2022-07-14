Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Civil rights organisation Action Society questions with concern whether South Africa can combat gender-based violence and femicide when the police fail to get the basics right and in turn delay case investigations.

The organisation said it is alarmed at the high number of case withdrawals by victims revealed in the Commission for Gender Equality report on police stations’ readiness to deal with gender-based violence.

