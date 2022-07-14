Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Civil rights organisation Action Society questions with concern whether South Africa can combat gender-based violence and femicide when the police fail to get the basics right and in turn delay case investigations.
The organisation said it is alarmed at the high number of case withdrawals by victims revealed in the Commission for Gender Equality report on police stations’ readiness to deal with gender-based violence.
Read here for more on this.
Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns in the opening game of the 2022/2023 season DStv Premiership at the DHL Stadium on Friday, August 5.
On Wednesday, a PSL circular containing the fixtures of the new league season made rounds on social media, with City and Sundowns, who’ll both represent the PSL in the CAF Champions League next season set to play in the curtain raiser.
After finishing second on the log last season, City will make their debut in the continental showpiece. A historic feat for the club which was established six years ago.
For more on this read here.
IOL