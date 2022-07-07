Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 7

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presentd by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Five people between 39 and 60 years old, have been arrested for allegedly planning to commit a robbery in the Vaalwater area outside Modimolle. Limpopo police said the five were arrested during an intelligence-led tactical operation on Tuesday, with the assistance of community members and the Shambala Welgevonden reaction unit. During the search, two firearms and house breaking implements were confiscated.

For more on this, read here. Banyana Banyana are currently on cloud nine with form and results going their way therefore it comes as no surprise that six of the South African women's national team players have been nominated for the prestigious CAF Player of the Year gong. Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and solid centre back Bambanani Mbane were integral figures at Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies as they claimed the domestic Hollywoodbets Super League and also went on to win the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

The CAF Awards ceremony will be held on July 21, in Rabat, Morocco. Read here for more. After months of searching for a bone marrow donor, little Gracelyn “Gracey” Green from Atlantis finally found her match.

Little Gracey, 1, was diagnosed in August last year with juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML) – a rare cancer of the blood that affects young children, and her only chance of survival is a stem cell transplant. After months of donor drives, it has been confirmed a match has been found for the toddler in the US. This transplant will save her life and ensure the bright future which she so undoubtedly deserves. For more on this story, read here.