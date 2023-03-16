Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 16

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

January’s fuel price decrease of more than R2 across the board was a welcome relief to South African motorists, but it was short-lived as both February and March increased. Thankfully the fuel price equation has turned positive again, but due to the interplay of factors earlier in the month, motorists might not reap the full benefit in April. The latest daily snapshot released by the Central Energy Fund predicts a 25-cent increase for petrol, but take that with a pinch of salt.

The latest daily figures show an over-recovery to the tune of 30 cents for petrol, and if that works its way into the equation between now and month-end - assuming that oil prices remain weak - a small price decrease is certainly plausible. Read here for more. Charles Hugo Primary School will host a fund-raiser on Friday in celebration of two of their pupils who will represent South Africa next month in the Youth Easter Cup.

Seth Ryan, 11, and Cole Fredericks, 9, were selected to participate in the 2023 Youth Easter Cup (YES Cup) that will take place in Milan from April 6 to 9. Charles Hugo Primary School principal Allan Harms said the school was ecstatic that two of its pupils were selected to play soccer in Milan. For more on this, read here.