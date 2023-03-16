Durban primary school to host fund-raiser for soccer stars off to Italy

Durban — Charles Hugo Primary School will host a fund-raiser on Friday in celebration of two of their pupils who will represent South Africa next month in the Youth Easter Cup. Seth Ryan, 11, and Cole Fredericks, 9, were selected to participate in the 2023 Youth Easter Cup (YES Cup) that will take place in Milan from April 6 to 9.

Lynette Ryan, Seth’s mother, said she was happy with the school’s assistance and financial contributions. Young soccer stars Cole Fredericks, left, and Seth Ryan with Charles Hugo Primary School principal Allan Harms. Picture: Supplied Earlier this month, the Daily News spoke to Ryan about financial aid for Seth’s trip. Since then she has received many donations. Ryan said the school fund-raiser would be paid for by the parents.

“We have hampers worth R300 that include: a water bottle, ball, cap and edible goodies. We also have a cooler box with goodies in it. “We have a portable desk that learners can use. We have soccer balls and lots of small give-aways that we will give to kids on Friday,” she said. Ryan said there were challenges with community contributions towards the trip, but the community remained proud of its two boys for excelling and representing Sydenham.

Cole Fredericks in action. Picture: Supplied Melissa Fredericks, Cole’s mother, said her family was working with Seth’s family and decided to organise a raffle at R5 a ticket. She praised the school for allowing them to host the fund-raiser. “The school has honoured both Cole and Seth at an assembly and they have allowed us to have the current raffle fund-raiser,” said Fredericks. She said she had two sons in high school that were also selected and it was a challenge to raise funds for all three.

Charles Hugo Primary School principal Allan Harms said the school was ecstatic that two of its pupils were selected to play soccer in Milan.