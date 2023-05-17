Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 17

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-all draw by relegation-haunted Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Desperate Maritzburg, fighting for survival, salvaged a late second-half goal to share the spoils. The resultant match point allowed Maritzburg (14th place) to move above Chippa United (16th) and Marumo Gallants (15th) at the foot end of the standings. Maritzburg will now have to wait until the end of Saturday's matches to find out if Chippa (16th) and Gallants (15th) can improve their positions by picking up one or more points. Given their desperate plight, Maritzburg showed a great sense of urgency in the opening stages.

A Cape Town man is smiling all the way to the bank after he bagged more than R40 million in the Power Plus jackpot. National Lottery Ithuba said the man played Powerball and Powerball Plus. He struck it lucky with the Powerball Plus from the May 12 draw. Ithuba said the R40 218 921.61 was the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot won since January 2023.