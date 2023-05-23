Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Springbok lock RG Snyman will be back to terrorise his compatriots after he was included in the Munster squad travelling to Cape Town to face the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday.
His return will be a boost for the Irish club as the experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray, centre Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash also make their return after missing the URC semi-final against Leinster a week ago.
They are part of a strong 30-man squad that travelled to South Africa on Monday. The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs.
University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) head of paediatrics and child health, Professor Refiloe Masekela, has received an R45-million award to fund her asthma research over a five-year period.
Masekela, who is a paediatric pulmonologist, received the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Global Research Professorship Award.
She is the first researcher based in a low- and middle-income country to receive this award and the first black African woman to receive it.
