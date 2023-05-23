Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Springbok lock RG Snyman will be back to terrorise his compatriots after he was included in the Munster squad travelling to Cape Town to face the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday.

His return will be a boost for the Irish club as the experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray, centre Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash also make their return after missing the URC semi-final against Leinster a week ago.

They are part of a strong 30-man squad that travelled to South Africa on Monday. The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs.