Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 2

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented daily until Friday, while Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented nightly until Friday. Eskom explained that Stage 2 will continue on a daily basis at 4pm - 5am until Friday. Read here for more. The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has found that e-hailing app service Bolt’s digital adverts, which advertise driver earnings at up to R30 000 per month, were misleading and in contravention of the code of advertising practice in South Africa.

E-hailing driver Nothani Hadebe had written to the advertising regulator complaining that Bolt was luring unsuspecting people to join the e-hailing service as drivers under the impression that they would make R30 000 monthly on the app. For more on this, read here. The last time the Springboks played Ireland on the Emerald Isle they were humbled. The 2017 Test on November 11 ended in a humiliating 38-3 defeat – a lone penalty from Elton Jantjies in the 44th minute ensuring that the Boks, at least, did not end the clash with an embarrassing egg to their name.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Boks have faced Ireland in 26 Tests and have beaten them on 18 occasions, with one draw. South Africa’s away record against Ireland – currently the No 1-ranked team in the world – is solid, although it has faltered somewhat in recent years. Read here for more. A Cape Flats barber has once again proven his skills as he took the Barber of the Year award at the annual Duel of the Barbers 2022 that took place in Woodstock on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement