Don’t ‘ick’ out your date this Valentine’s with these fashion faux pas

The month of love is here and it is filled with couples looking to impress each other and singles hoping to match with their prospects on dating apps. So, according to dating app Hinge, 35% more dates are scheduled on Valentine's Day than any other day, while Tinder sees a staggering 11.4 million more messages received from January to February 14.

As the day of love (and, for some, nightmares) approaches, there’s a lot to worry about, from finding a date to preparing the ideal evening — all of which might be ruined by your wardrobe choices! To improve your chances of getting a second date, the experts at BestBettingSites.com conducted a global poll of 3,000 respondents to identify the greatest fashion faux pas you should avoid on Valentine’s Day to raise the possibility of a successful date. Key survey findings:

Around one-third may decline a second date owing to fashion discrepancies. Wearing a complete tracksuit is the largest fashion red flag on first dates, followed by full designer clothes and Crocs. When looking for a companion, one out of every nine people considers poor dress sense to be a deal-breaker.

Most Gen Z can’t accept a partner with opposing fashion tendencies, whereas Millennials tend to be more relaxed back. Which of these items would you consider a fashion 'ick’ on a first date? Fashion item Count Percentage of respondents (%) Full tracksuit/athleisure 836 28.3% Full designer outfit, head-to-toe 730 24.7% Crocs 711 24.1% Very large sunglasses 691 23.4% Large logos 671 22.7% Too tight shirts/tops 659 22.3% High socks with low trainers 609 20.6% Ripped skinny jeans 582 19.7% Roll neck tops 475 16.1% Flared trousers 454 15.4% Even in the athleisure era, over one in four said they would be utterly turned off if their dates showed up in full tracksuits, with sports gear garnering the greatest degree of rejection (28.3%). If you want to showcase your money by wearing a full designer outfit on your first date, chances are you’ll get ghosted, since 24.7% admitted to not like luxury appearances.