Sneakers are a big part of the hip hop culture. Almost every rapper is a sneakerhead, and to celebrate half a century in the game, Reebok has launched its 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection. This collection is a commemorative line inspired by the evolution of the culture, those who made groundbreaking contributions to the genre, and the brand’s position at the heart of it all.

Hip hop lovers are taken through the journey of early hip hop years spotlighting the exceptional work of two visionary artists: Joe Conzo and Rich Tu. Known as “The Man Who Took Hip Hop’s Baby Pictures”, Conzo played a huge role in documenting hip hop legends during their early days. He also shot the burgeoning music scene in the Bronx during the 1970s. In November, Conzo also launched “Born In The Bronx, The Beginning of Hip Hop Culture”, a photo exhibition curated by the photographer in partnership with Johan Kugelberg.

The exhibition features phenomenal works by talented artists such as Tats Cru, John Matos, Toofly, Chiara Kia Battisti, David Gonzalez, Ricky Flores, Edwin Pagán, Manuel Acevedo, Henry Chalfant, Martha Cooper, Willie Dynamite, Sal Abbatiello and Buddy Esquire. “Conzo will have around 200 new and previously released editions available for collectors to bid on. “Included in the show will be Conzo’s images from his 50 Years of Hip Hop History Exhibition at Spot Lite Detroit, as well as never-before-seen images that 1XRUN published into limited-edition prints, exclusively for the auction,” said Conzo’s team.