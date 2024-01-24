Western Cape Education Department records a decrease in burglary and vandalism during school holidays

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it has recorded a decrease in burglary and vandalism incidents at schools during the holiday period; however, it remains concerned about incidents. It said that despite providing security to 486 schools over the December holidays across the province, it has recorded 26 incidents of burglary and vandalism at 24 schools during this period.

The Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier said while the incidents are a significant decrease compared to the same holiday period the previous year, when 48 incidents were reported at 42 schools, it is still a disappointment that schools have to pick up the pieces after criminal damage and theft. “Items stolen or damaged ranged from gas cylinders and food to computers and cameras. The damaged property included electrical boxes, windows, ceilings, doors, and security equipment. “It is unacceptable that funding has to be diverted from educational purposes each year to replace items that have been stolen or repair infrastructure damaged for no reason, especially in a significantly stressed financial environment,” Maynier said.

He said damaging and stealing from schools sabotages the future of children. An appeal has been made to members of the public to come forward if they notice anyone attempting to sell the goods that have been stolen from the schools. “Someone, somewhere, knows these perpetrators, and we appeal to them to do the right thing so that our schools cease to be a target of crime.