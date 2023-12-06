A swim with friends turns fatal at Clifton beach

One person has died at a popular Cape Town beach on Tuesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said a local 58-year-old man died from a suspected medical incident at Clifton 4th Beach while swimming with friends.

He said the incident took place before 7am. “We believe two local men, Good Samaritans, noticed the man unresponsive in the water and they recovered him to the shore where a local doctor, who happened to be there at the time, immediately initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts, assisted by bystanders,” Lambinon said. NSRI Bakoven was alerted at 6.43am and responded along with NSRI Table Bay, Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS), ER24 ambulance services, Netcare 911 ambulance services, Taurus Medical ambulance service, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Camps Bay Community Safety Initiative (CSI).

“On arrival on the scene advanced life support CPR continued but despite extensive efforts sadly the man was declared deceased,” Lambinon said. The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket.