Cape Town Mountain fire largely contained

The Skeleton Gorge fire along the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has been largely contained. The fire was caused on Sunday, April 28, by a lightning strike during inclement weather conditions.

According to the South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson, JP Louw, the fire burned approximately 283 hectares of veld. “Light rain and mist over the past few days have helped contain the fire's spread on the Back Table, but isolated hot spots, smouldering stumps, as well as falling trees and rockfalls, remain a concern. ⚠️Fire Alert⚠️

WOF- Kishugu Joint Venture’s ground and aerial resources assisting SANParks, in fighting the Back Table Fire in Cape Town.#NewlandsTeam #SANParks #BackTableFire pic.twitter.com/9Q0cBZYfNO — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) April 29, 2024 “Following an assessment conducted by TMNP's conservation and fire management teams, hiking trails along Constantia Nek and Newlands, as well as trails along the Back Table between Camps Bay, Hout Bay, and Orangekloof have been reopened,” Louw said.

However, Skeleton Gorge and the contour path between Fernwood and the Celilia Forest remain closed to the public. Louw said berg-like wind conditions are currently being experienced along the northern sections of the park. Hikers are being urged to be extremely vigilant and move to safe areas should they see or smell smoke while hiking along trails.

"The priority remains the safety of residents, hikers, and firefighters. South African National Parks (SANParks) has forty firefighters from NCC Environmental Services, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), and Working on Fire (WoF) who are actively engaged in various areas along the fireline throughout the day, concluding mop-up operations," Louw said. In case of emergencies or sightings of new fires, residents are urged to contact 086 110 6417 or the Newlands Dispatch at 021 689 7438.