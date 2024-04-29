Hiking trails closed, guests evacuated after Table Mountain fires

Cape Town - Guests at Overseers Cottage and Olifantsbos Cottage in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) have been evacuated following a series of fires on the mountain caused by lightning strikes over the weekend. Hiking trails along the mountain and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden were also closed yesterday because of the fires.

In a statement, the TMNP reported several fires as a result of lightning strikes in areas including Cecilia Forest, Silvermine Nature Reserve and the Cape of Good Hope along Cape Point. “The swift response from TMNP’s NCC Environmental Services, along with Volunteer Wildfire Services, Working on Fire crews and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, played a crucial role in managing the situation,” the statement said. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said yesterday: “Another fire on the back table above the dams on Table Mountain is being fought with two helicopters … launched at sunrise.

“We are evacuating guests from Overseers Cottage and from the hiking huts on the back table. Hiking trails leading to the dams have been closed. “We evacuated guests from Olifantsbos Cottage (on Saturday night). Firefighters fought the fire throughout the night and it is now contained but hiking trails in the fire area of Cape Point will be closed until it is safe to reopen,” Louw said. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said wind conditions were calmer yesterday.

“Staff have been released from Kirstenbosch Gardens. There are still some hot spots along the lower slopes, but these are inaccessible for now. “Skeleton crews from the City’s Fire and Rescue Services will remain on site overnight to monitor the situation and respond as required,” he said. Emile Langenhoven, ward 62 councillor in Constantia, said of concern was the impact on the baboon troop at Constantia Nek and how the fire would impact them and their interface with the urban edge and residents.