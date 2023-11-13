Man, 25, drowns at Silvermine Dam

The body of a 25-year-old man visiting the Silvermine Dam was recovered on Sunday after he drowned. The spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Craig Lambinon said just before 1pm, Table Mountain National Park rangers alerted the City of Cape Town control after bystanders approached rangers raising the alarm of a drowning in progress.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) Water Policing and Dive Services, assisted by the police’s K9 Search and Rescue, SAPS patrol officer, NSRI Kommetjie and Strandfontein stations, NSRI rescue craft, Western Cape Emergency Medical Personnel (EMS), Table Mountain SanParks, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Law Enforcement, ER24, EMS/AMS SkyMed Rescue Helicopter and City of Cape Town lifeguards responded. Lambinon said during the search operation, the police’s K9 team on board the NSRI rescue craft located a scent. “Police divers were deployed to dive search and the body of the 25-year-old local man was located and recovered,” Lambinon said.

“The man had reportedly been swimming across the dam when it appears, according to eyewitness reports, that he suddenly disappeared under the water. He was with friends at the dam,” he said. “Condolences are conveyed to family and friends - all efforts are concentrated on family and those affected by this sad incident.” In a separate incident at about the same time, the City of Cape Town’s water rescue network was alerted about a drowning in progress at the Milnerton Lagoon Beach.

“On arrival on the scene, two children were found to be out of the water after reportedly being caught in strong rip currents at the Lagoon at the turn of the peak of the high tide,” Lambinon said. “The male and female, aged approximately 12, were treated by paramedics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to the hospital by ER24 and Netcare 911 ambulances in stable conditions for further care.” [email protected]