Basset hound caught in rip current rescued by former SA Navy diver in Tsitsikamma

A basset hound that was swept away by a rip current at Eerste Rivier Beach in the Tsitsikamma area of the Western Cape was rescued by a Good Samaritan on Friday. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Oyster Bay operation controller Jaen Smit said volunteer duty crew responded to reports of a man and his dog being washed off the rocks.

“A local couple with their dogs were at the beach when their basset hound, excited to play with a flock of birds and with a school of dolphins in the sea, launched into the sea and was caught in strong rip currents. “The dog managed to reach and clamber on some rocks. “The NSRI Oyster Bay rescue craft JetRib was launched while NSRI rescue swimmers responded.

“The dog owner and a local lady tried in vain to reach the dog,” he said. A local man, who is believed to be a former SA Navy diver, ran down to the beach, grabbed a canoe and paddled out to rescue the dog. The man reached the dog, holding and comforting it until the dog owner reached them.