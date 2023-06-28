Motorist rescued from tree in Durban after his vehicle washes off bridge during flooding

Cape Town - As rescue workers continue to work through the debris caused by the heavy rains and flooding in Durban, one man is lucky to be alive. The 51-year-old man was rescued by crews from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Tuesday after his vehicle washed off a bridge due to the extensive flooding in the area.

NSRI Durban coxswain, Clifford Ireland said the Durban duty crew were activated at about 8.30pm when reports from the Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (S.T.A.R.T) responded to a man stuck in a tree on the Umbilo River near Heaton Nicholls Drive in Pinetown. “At least four vehicles had reportedly been washed off the Umbilo River bridge at Heaton Nicholls Drive in flash floods during a heavy downpour,” Ireland said. “One vehicle had reportedly been stuck against a tree where the local adult male driver had managed to free himself from the vehicle and he had climbed the tree to escape the fast-flowing flooded river that had broken its banks.

“NSRI Durban swift water rescue swimmers responded while our NSRI Durban rescue vehicle towed our NSRI JetRib rescue craft to the scene,” he said. Ireland said eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services as well as Netcare911 also responded to the scene. Ireland said upon arrival at the scene, the Heaton Nicholl Drive bridge was at least a metre under fast-flowing water.

He said the man could be seen in a high tree with flood waters washing around the tree and over his vehicle which was on its side and appeared to be wrapped around a tree. “Safety ropes were set up. An NSRI swift water rescue swimmer entered the chest-deep water reaching the 51-year-old man where he was secured into a life-jacket and secured to the swift water rescue swimmer. “They entered the water using a safety rope that had been attached to the opposite river bank and ferry glided along that rope through the water towards the safe river bank.

“On safely reaching the river bank NSRI, fire and S.T.A.R.T. rescue members assisted them from the fast-flowing river. Once safely out of danger, the man was medically assessed by paramedics and he was not injured,” he said. He said the man was driven home by the NSRI crew. While heavy rains persist in Durban, NSRI stations in the north and south of KwaZulu-Natal remain on high alert to assist authorities where needed.