Durban - In the aftermath of Tuesday's devastating storm that unleashed torrents of rain and caused widespread flooding in various communities across Durban, concerns about the lack of adequate disaster management and the plight of affected residents have resurfaced. Desmond D'Sa, an environmental activist and representative of the South Durban Environmental Alliance said storms like the one from Tuesday night and the deadly floods from 2022 have once again exposed the City’s lack of preparedness to evacuate residents if disaster strikes.

For years, the City of Durban has grappled with recurring floods, leading to displacement and immense hardship for vulnerable communities. D'Sa, a long-standing advocate for environmental justice, and a member of the newly-formed Durban Coalition, bemoaned the absence of a comprehensive disaster evacuation or emergency plan that prioritises the safety and well-being of residents. "There has always been an evacuation plan available for big industries that protect themselves," he lamented, criticising the stark disparity in resource allocation.

“But for the ordinary people, there is nothing,” he added. Throughout Durban's troubled history, incidents such as explosions, fires, and floods have unfolded without any prior planning or notification to the affected communities. The lack of communication and coordination has resulted in severe consequences for public health, property damage, and loss of life.

D'Sa recounted past incidents, including the bursting of the uMlazi Canal in 2021, the devastating floods at Shell and BP refineries in 1997, and numerous instances of inadequate drainage system management that affected the region. One particular catastrophic flood event etched in the collective memory of Durbanites occurred on April 12, 2021, claiming the lives of at least 500 people. D'Sa vividly recalled the devastation he witnessed during his own efforts to provide assistance, visiting areas like Malagasy, the Isipingo beach informal settlements and other hard hit communities, where hundreds of families lost everything.

The aftermath of the flood left a trail of destruction, with children losing their school essentials, personal documents, and even their sense of identity. Addressing the root causes of these recurring floods, D'Sa pointed to systemic failures within the City's governance and disaster management. He emphasised the urgent need for ongoing communication and consultation with residents to foster a collaborative approach.

D'Sa's critique extended to politicians who, in his view, disconnected themselves from the communities they are elected to serve. He called for a paradigm shift in laws and by-laws, emphasising the importance of holding officials accountable for their actions and ensuring that community voices are heard and integrated into decision-making processes. To prevent future flooding disasters, D'Sa outlined three crucial steps that the city must undertake.

“First and foremost, there must be consistent communication and consultation with residents, allowing their perspectives and needs to shape policies. Secondly, a substantial portion of the budget should be allocated to addressing infrastructure shortcomings that contribute to flooding. “This should prioritise local input and the resolution of critical issues faced by communities living in flood-prone areas. Lastly, building resilience should be a priority, encompassing the construction of decent homes and education on environmental adaptation, such as preserving vital ecosystems like trees and biodiversity,” he said. One critical aspect underlying the flooding issue is the undeniable influence of climate change.

D'Sa firmly stated that scientists and ordinary people alike are experiencing the consequences of a changing climate. “While activists and scientists raise alarm bells and call for action, politicians often prioritise short-term gains and neglect the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels,” he said. D'Sa expressed frustration at the lack of commitment from politicians, particularly during international conferences where discussions about the future of our planet take place.

He underscored the significance of collective efforts and the involvement of all segments of society to combat climate change and safeguard the well-being of future generations. He called for a genuine commitment to change, urging policymakers to prioritise long-term interests over short-sighted gains. “As Durban grapples with the aftermath of yet another devastating flood, it is imperative that lessons are learned, and decisive action is taken to protect vulnerable communities,” D’Sa said.

“The recurring pattern of insufficient disaster management, inadequate communication, and the looming spectre of climate change demand urgent attention. “It is high time for the city to re-evaluate its policies, reallocate resources, and work collaboratively with communities to mitigate future risks. Only through concerted efforts can Durban transform into a resilient city that prioritises the safety and well-being of all its residents,” he said. While there may be no evacuation policy in place, the eThekwini Municipality activated its Disaster Management Plan.

The storm caused widespread damage, with flooding, power outages, and structural damage reported in several areas. The plan, which is in line with the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs disaster management plan, outlines a four-phase approach to disaster management: mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. Mitigation

The mitigation phase of the plan focuses on preventing disasters from happening in the first place. This includes measures such as: Zoning and land-use planning to avoid building in areas that are at high risk of flooding or other natural disasters. Building codes that require new construction to be able to withstand extreme weather events.

Public education campaigns to raise awareness of disaster risks and how to prepare for them. Preparedness The preparedness phase of the plan focuses on being ready to respond to a disaster if it does happen. This includes measures such as:

Developing emergency response plans and procedures. Creating and maintaining an inventory of emergency supplies and equipment. Training emergency personnel and volunteers.

Communicating with the public about disaster risks and how to stay safe. Response The response phase of the plan focuses on taking immediate action to save lives and property after a disaster occurs. This includes measures such as:

Search and rescue operations. Evacuations. Provision of food, water, and shelter.

Restoration of essential services such as power, water, and transportation. Recovery The recovery phase of the plan focuses on rebuilding and restoring the community after a disaster. This includes measures such as:

Providing financial assistance to individuals and businesses. Rebuilding infrastructure. Relocating residents who have been displaced by the disaster.