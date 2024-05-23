NSRI issues safety alert for Western Cape coastline

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has put out a national alert for upcoming adverse weather along the Western Cape coastline. The NSRI has alerted to rough sea conditions.

“NSRI, in cooperation with the police, maritime authorities, Disaster Risk Management (DRM), and the emergency services appeals to boaters, sailors, paddlers, bathers, anglers, and coastal hikers to be aware of a South African Weather Services (SAWS) warning - alerting to rough sea conditions and big waves along the West Coast coastline, Western Cape Coast coastline, South Cape Coast coastline and potentially extending beyond - for the next few days and into the coming weekend,” NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said. The SAWS forecast rough sea conditions which may also be affected by the full moon Spring tide that peaks on Thursday, May 23, bringing the normal daily two high tides and normal daily two low tides to be higher than normal at high tide and to be lower than normal at low tide. Spring tide may cause stronger than normal rip currents and areas that are not normally affected by waves at high tide may be engulfed by waves during the Spring high tide.

“Caution is advised and we appeal to public members and the maritime community to have safety top of mind. Anglers should note high tide times and stay clear from the shoreline during the two daily high tides. Anglers should avoid crossing to islands along the coastline during the low tide - to fish - as these islands can be cut off from the mainland during high tide. “Coastal hikers should not try to cross at river mouths, where currents can be particularly strong during the outgoing tide, and do not try to cross through hiking trails that are close to the shoreline during high tide (where Spring high tide can cut off shoreline hiking trails). “Boaters, sailors, and paddlers should wear their life jackets while their craft and/or their vessels are underway and to wear life jackets during rough sea conditions, and always have safety equipment at the ready,” Lambinon said.

He further urged the public to download the NSRI’s smartphone application for enhanced safety. NSRI emergency number: 087 094 9774. [email protected]