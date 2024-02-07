Prison Fire: ‘All inmates at Brandvlei are safe,’ says Minister Ronald Lamola

A fire which broke out on Monday afternoon at Brandvlei Prison in Worcester in the Western Cape has been contained and all inmates are safe, National Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola confirmed. When the fire broke out, correctional officials immediately jumped in and could be seen evacuating and assisting in getting everyone to safety.

Lamola visited the facility on Tuesday. The fire follows the raging fires within the Cape Winelands District. The fire at Brandvlei Prison. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Lamola, who was joined by the Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa and the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale did a walkabout at the correctional facility to inspect the damage caused by the fire.

The fire damaged the agricultural stores section of the correctional facility. Lamola also applauded the correctional officials at the facility for working hard to ensure the safety of inmates and prevent injuries and escapes. The fire at Brandvlei Prison. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers “We applaud our officials for their dedication and efforts for without their swift action, we would have experienced more damage to our facility and possibly escapes by inmates. They have shown that indeed they are fit for purpose and are committed to creating safer communities in the country and they ensured that all inmates are accounted for,” Lamola said.

He said the most pressing risk was smoke inhalation by inmates being held at the Medium B centre. The fire at Brandvlei Prison. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers As a precaution, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had to evacuate 394 inmates from Medium B, the Youth Centre and some from the Maximum Centre to neighbouring correctional facilities. All other inmates remain at the facility. Operations are continuing at the correctional facility with the remaining inmates secured and officials continuing to monitor conditions while they conduct mopping-up operations.

The fire at Brandvlei Prison. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers “The fire caused damage to the grazing areas for livestock, as well as some parts of the agricultural stores. The logistics store was also damaged to the ground but there was no damage to the centres where inmates are incarcerated,” Lamola said. He also applauded the Cape Winelands Municipality’s firefighters for their tireless efforts in containing the fire, the police for their assistance in transferring some of the inmates and all other stakeholders who ensured the facility was secured. DCS confirmed all offenders still incarcerated at Brandvlei Prison are safe and healthy and appealed to their families to remain calm.