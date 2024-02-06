Brandvlei prison fire contained with no casualties

Firefighters attached to the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s (CWDM) fire services have finally managed to contain the fire that had engulfed parts of Brandvlei Prison. The fire broke out at the prison on Monday afternoon, reportedly from a small corrugated storage structure which was gutted in the blaze. The fire also caused damage to infrastructure at the agricultural stores section of the prison.

According to the municipal fire service, the blaze was fanned by strong winds and fuelled by a dense pine plantation, and posed a significant threat to the facility. CWDM spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said firefighters from the district municipality and Breede Valley municipality were conducting mop-up operations, and monitoring activities would continue on the prison grounds until deemed safe. She also revealed that active firefighting efforts would persist on the fire line higher up the mountain throughout the day, with officials remaining on high alert, monitoring the situation closely.

Otto said: "The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CWDM has pledged to keep the public updated with any significant developments through their official channels." Earlier, the municipality said its firefighters were making progress in containing two separate fires burning in the region, one on the slopes of Bainskloof and another on Matroosberg. Brandvlei Prison Fire. The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services confirmed that the fire at Brandvlei is burning out of control. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers The fire on Bainskloof which sparked concern on Monday, has also been contained with no active fire lines.

Otto said fresh teams will commence monitoring and mopping up operations today, and Bain’s Kloof pass would remain open. CWDM Fire Services made considerable progress through the night on the remaining active fire line at Matroosberg. However, the blaze is still not contained. Another set of firefighters will be deployed to the area to continue operations throughout the day. Meanwhile, amid one of the busiest summer fire seasons on record, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will on Wednesday, February 7, officially open the Robertson station.