Robberg Hiking Trail named one of the top 35 hikes in the world

The Robberg Hiking Trail located in Plettenberg Bay and managed by CapeNature has been recognised as one of the top 35 hikes in the world. This accolade further contributes to the success of Plettenberg Bay, which has been nominated as the Leading Beach Destination in Africa at the World Travel Awards for 2023.

This recognition is shared by only one other hiking trail in South Africa and is a fitting testament to the incredible natural beauty and conservation efforts of the area. Travel adventure company Explore!, which compiled the list, evaluated the hiking trails according to their length, elevation, duration, weather and “instagrammability”.