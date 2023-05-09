Robberg Hiking Trail named one of the top 35 hikes in the world

The Robberg Hiking Trail located in Plettenberg Bay and managed by CapeNature has been recognised as one of the top 35 hikes in the world. This accolade further contributes to the success of Plettenberg Bay, which has been nominated as the Leading Beach Destination in Africa at the World Travel Awards for 2023.
This recognition is shared by only one other hiking trail in South Africa and is a fitting testament to the incredible natural beauty and conservation efforts of the area. Travel adventure company Explore!, which compiled the list, evaluated the hiking trails according to their length, elevation, duration, weather and “instagrammability”.
CapeNature CEO Dr Razeena Omar said: “It is an honour to receive global recognition for Robberg Nature Reserve’s breathtaking beauty and ecological significance. We are proud to have played a role in the management and protection of this iconic trail and look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience its wonders.”
Robberg Nature Reserve is a popular destination for both local and international visitors alike, offering a unique combination of stunning coastal scenery, fynbos-covered dunes, and a wealth of marine life.
The reserve is home to a rich history and heritage, including evidence of human habitation dating back more than 100 000 years. Visitors can explore the reserve’s hiking trails, enjoy whale watching, see seals basking in the sun and even catch a glimpse of the rare African black oystercatcher.
