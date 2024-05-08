SA construction body awaits conclusion of investigation into George building collapse

South Africa’s body of construction contractors, Master Builders South Africa (MBSA), said it has learnt about the tragic incident of the building collapsing in George in the Western Cape. “It is with heavy hearts that we learnt about the collapse of a five-storey building in George,” MBSA President Musa Shangase said conveying his condolences to the families of the seven construction workers who have died.

“Our hearts go out to the families and colleagues of the victims of this tragedy. We thank all government officials, the local municipality, non-government bodies, rescuers, the people of George and everyone who rose to the occasion to assist in whatever way they could.” He said the organisation remains concerned about the safety of employees on construction sites and said all regional Master Builders Associations are always available to assist members and non-member companies with all aspects of construction occupational health and safety. “As an industry body, we are going to wait for the investigations to be conducted and concluded so we all know what could have led to the collapse of the structure, injuries and sadly loss of life,” Shangase said.