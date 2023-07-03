Search continues for nine-year-old boy swept out to sea

A nine-year-old boy remains missing after he was washed off the rocks at Sandy Bay along the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town on Sunday. The boy, from Hout Bay, was visiting the beach with family and friends when the incident occurred just before 4pm.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hout Bay deputy station commander, Carmen Long said that its rescue craft, Albie Matthews and Spirit of Gabi were launched by its duty crew. NSRI Bakoven duty crew was activated and and launched its Gemini Legend rescue craft. The Western Cape Government of Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Metro Control activated its EMS and its Skymed rescue helicopter.

The SAPS also responded to the scene. “Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS, City of Cape Town (CoCT) Law Enforcement, and the Police Dive Unit were placed on alert. “Along the barely accessible terrain, an extensive sea, air, and shoreline search revealed no signs of the missing child,” Long said.

As the sun set, a briefing was held by police divers at the search area. “It appears that the child, from Hout Bay, was with friends and relatives and they had gone to Sandy Bay where while standing on a rock on the shoreline a wave reportedly swept the child off the rocks into the sea. “Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing child in this difficult time,” Long said.