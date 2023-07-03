Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Search continues for nine-year-old boy swept out to sea

A view of the mountain and water at Sandy Bay beach in Cape Town.

The boy was visiting Sandy Bay beach with friends and family. File Photo: Brenton Geach

Published 23m ago

Share

A nine-year-old boy remains missing after he was washed off the rocks at Sandy Bay along the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town on Sunday.

The boy, from Hout Bay, was visiting the beach with family and friends when the incident occurred just before 4pm.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hout Bay deputy station commander, Carmen Long said that its rescue craft, Albie Matthews and Spirit of Gabi were launched by its duty crew.

NSRI Bakoven duty crew was activated and and launched its Gemini Legend rescue craft.

The Western Cape Government of Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Metro Control activated its EMS and its Skymed rescue helicopter.

More on this

The SAPS also responded to the scene.

“Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS, City of Cape Town (CoCT) Law Enforcement, and the Police Dive Unit were placed on alert.

“Along the barely accessible terrain, an extensive sea, air, and shoreline search revealed no signs of the missing child,” Long said.

As the sun set, a briefing was held by police divers at the search area.

“It appears that the child, from Hout Bay, was with friends and relatives and they had gone to Sandy Bay where while standing on a rock on the shoreline a wave reportedly swept the child off the rocks into the sea.

“Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing child in this difficult time,” Long said.

The search for the boy continues.

[email protected]

IOL

Related Topics:

emergency incidentNSRICity of Cape TownWestern Cape GovernmentCape TownSouth AfricaMissing PersonsDrowning

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe