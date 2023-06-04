Search continues for 22 year old missing at Gqeberha beach

Cape Town - A visit to Maitlands Beach in Gqeberha turned tragic when a 22-year-old man was swept out to sea and disappeared in the water after he was caught by rip currents at the weekend. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty skipper Justin Erasmus said their Gqeberha duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress on Friday, just before 2pm.

The Nelson Mandela Bay water rescue network was also activated. The NSRI said it towed the rescue craft Rescue 6 Bravo which was launched on the scene. “An extensive air, sea and shoreline search was conducted for a 22-year-old male, from the Eastern Cape, who was missing in the surf line.

“NMB lifeguards and Coastal Water Rescue rescue swimmers conducted sweeping line free dive search efforts. “It appears that two buses carrying employees of a local company had come to the beach for a function. Three friends, who are students employed by the company, had reportedly waded into the water before the 22-year-old man had waded in beyond being able to stand and he was caught by rip currents and he was swept out to sea and he disappeared. “Despite the extensive search there remains no sign of the missing man.

“An investigation has been opened by the Police. “Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search. “Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time,” said Erasmus.