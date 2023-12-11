These areas in Cape Town will have water supply disruptions this week

The City of Cape Town has announced it will be conducting planned maintenance from December 11 to 15 which will result in water supply disruptions. It said critical work is being done on water supply infrastructure to benefit customers and residents in affected areas are encouraged to take note and prepare accordingly.

Maintenance work will be conducted on pipe and valve installations, including repairs and replacement. Fairview Heights in Somerset West’s main water supply will be shut off from 10am until 5pm on Tuesday, December 12. This is to enable the maintenance team to install a water meter on the water supply network to the area.

In Macassar village, the main water supply to this area bounded by Bermuda and Link roads will be shut off from 7.30am until 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 12. The adjacent Shell and Engen petrol stations next to the N2 will be affected. This is to enable the maintenance team to connect a phase of the new housing project to the water supply network in the area. The water supply to Southfield and Plumstead will also be interrupted.

Victoria Road, Hobhouse Road, Banier Street, Lourie Street, Monty Road, Corly Road, Renee Avenue, Erie Road, and Tecoma Road in Southfield, as well as Bramley and Broxburn Roads in Plumstead, will be shut off intermittently from 9am until 5pm on Tuesday, this will enable teams to repair and replace valves and fire hydrants on the water supply network. Adjacent roads may also be affected. In Plumstead, Diep River, Elfindale, and Retreat the water supply to Lympleigh Road, Southfield Road, Gabriel Road, Pluto Road, Silverton Road and Medway Road in Plumstead, as well as Estmil Road in Diep River, Estmil Road in Elfindale and Consort Road in Retreat will be shut off intermittently from 9am until 5pm on Thursday, December 14.

This is to enable the maintenance team to repair and replace valves and fire hydrants on the water supply network in the area. Adjacent roads may be affected. The City of Cape Town has apologised for any inconvenience caused. [email protected]