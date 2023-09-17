Independent Online
Sunday, September 17, 2023

Two families die in shack fires in the Eastern Cape

Open flames

The exact cause of the fires are still to be determined.

Published 4h ago

Two families from the Eastern Cape have died at the weekend in separate incidents when their shacks caught alight.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the fires occurred in Ndevana and Algoa Park.

The first incident occurred on Friday morning, September 15. a 40-year-old woman and her three children died when their shack burned down in Tshabo, Ndevana.

The three children, two girls and a boy were aged between three and 10.

Naidu said neighbours had tried to extinguish the fire, but the roaring flames were too intense.

“Names will be released once the next of kin have been informed,” Naidu said.

In the second incident, a family of six died after their shack in Jack Street in Missionvale, Algoa Park in Gqeberha burned to the ground.

Two adults and four children died.

Naidu said the ages and names of the deceased are not known as this stage.

However, she said there is a suspected cause of the fire.

“It is suspected that the cause may have been as a result of an illegal electricity connection, however, the exact cause will be determined by the fire department..

“In both cases, inquest dockets have been opened for investigation,” Naidu said.

[email protected]

IOL

