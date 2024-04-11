Animal Anti-Cruelty League Cape Town hosts a blanket drive

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League Cape Town is urging members of the public to assist in donating blankets for animals in their care. The organisation, which has branches in Epping and Bellville is calling for donations as the nights get colder and winter is on our doorstep.

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League was established in 1956 and is the second biggest independent animal welfare organisation in South Africa. As an independent organisation they have no maximum holding period. Some pets have been kennelled up to 18 months before successfully being adopted to new homes. People are urged to donate blankets. Photo: AACL It relies entirely upon the generosity and goodwill of the animal-loving public for financial support.

“You can help us to prepare for the colder evenings and winter months by donating warm PEP Stormy and Fleecy blankets at your closest branch, even if it's just one blanket anything helps to keep those tails happy and wagging,” the organisation said. It has urged donors to refrain from purchasing the Budget Bedding as it does not wash well and falls apart after one wash making it unusable. The recommended blankets retail at only R79.

Donations can be dropped off at: Epping branch: 90 Bofors Circle, Epping Bellville branch: 1 Bureau Street, Bellville South

Or donate directly to: Animal Anti-Cruelty League Cape Town Standard Bank