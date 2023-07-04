Durban North artists raise funds for furry friends

Durban — North Coast Artists (NCA) have decked the upper level of La Lucia Mall with a visual feast that forms part of the groups’ bi-annual art exhibition, set to captivate enthusiasts until Saturday. For many years the NCA has supported the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) as their charity of choice, due to its ethos of not euthanising animals brought into its care.

The AACL relies solely on donations to assist animals in need. Committee member and exhibition co-ordinator Jenny Smith, said 54 NCA members were displaying their artwork, providing the public with a visual feast of beautiful artwork that can be purchased as presents for friends and family, or a treat for themselves! Each artist has their own unique style and will be displaying their artworks in their own space under their own names.

“A percentage of all artwork sold at the exhibition is donated to the AACL and we have created a double stand of member donated paintings, where 100% of all sales goes to the AACL. “We will raffle the beautiful Cats in Focus painting which was donated by a member Odette Powell,” said Smith. Tickets will be R10 each.

The NCA was started just over 50 years ago by its founding member, Meta Orton and has expanded over the years to an active membership of just over 100 members led by their current president, Wendy Fundudis. They meet on the second Saturday of every month at St Luke’s Church Hall, Roger Place, Glenashley. Members are entertained by a live demonstration from an experienced artist. They cover all mediums over the course of the year such as oils, acrylics, watercolours, charcoals, pastels, pencil, mixed media and abstracts. “We also have monthly in house competitions which are well supported by members.

“We welcome all interested members of the public to our monthly meetings to attend as visitors firstly and to join if they would like to participate in our regular group activities,” added Smith. The exhibition can be found at the upper level of La Lucia Mall around the Woolworths atrium. Smith thanked each and every person who will purchase a piece of art, in advance, saying they played an integral part in enabling the artists to make a “hearty” donation.